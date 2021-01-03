Dolphins intercept Josh Allen, take 3-0 lead

Getty Images

The Dolphins have taken the lead in Buffalo.

Jason Sanders hit a 49-yard field goal with just over eight minutes left to play in the first quarter and the Dolphins are up 3-0 as they bid to make the playoffs with a win over the Bills.

The field goal came after Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones picked off Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It was initially ruled incomplete on the field, but Dolphins head coach Brian Flores challenged that Jones controlled the ball while heading out of bounds and replays showed he was correct.

Jones’ interception means that the Dolphins have a takeaway in all 16 games this year. If they can hold off the Bills, they’ll have a chance to run that streak to 17 games next weekend.