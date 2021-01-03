Dolphins will pick third in 2021 NFL Draft thanks to Laremy Tunsil trade

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2021, 8:21 PM EST
Houston Texans v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Dolphins didn’t get the on-field results that they needed to make the playoffs, but they did have one thing go their way.

Sam Sloman doinked a last second field goal off the upright, but it still went through and the Titans beat the Texans 41-38 to secure the AFC South title. They also secured the third overall pick of the draft for the Dolphins.

Miami acquired Houston’s first-round pick in the 2019 trade involving left tackle Laremy Tunsil and they will wind up picking right behind the Jaguars and Jets if everyone stays put. The Dolphins also have their own first-round pick at No. 18, so they will be well positioned to improve their club this offseason.

The fourth and fifth picks are also set. The Falcons will pick fourth and the Bengals will select fifth. The Eagles will have the sixth pick if they lost to Washington on Sunday night. The Lions, Panthers, and Broncos would follow, but they’ll precede the Eagles if they win and wind up with the ninth pick.

Washington picks 10th if they lose while the Cowboys would pick 11th. Dallas will pick 10th and the Giants will pick 11th if Washington wins.

The draft order for the rest of the non-playoff teams are listed below:

12. 49ers

13. Chargers

14. Vikings

15. Patriots

16. Cardinals

17. Raiders

18. Dolphins

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Dolphins will pick third in 2021 NFL Draft thanks to Laremy Tunsil trade

  1. The Dolphins will likely make another disasterous first round pick.

    Draft a QB with a 1st round pick, take 2!

  2. Bill O’Brien….the gift that keeps on giving.

    So the Dolphins, with ten wins, misses out on the playoffs, but the winner of the NFC LEast could be a team with ten losses and gets to host a playoff game. #smh

  4. DeVonta Smith is a no brainer pick. Reunite him with Tua because the Dolphins need weapons.

  5. Bill O Brien deserves NFL Executive of the Year by being able to operate two teams to entirely different seasons, fleecing the Texans while building the Dolphins future. Bravo!

  7. The Dolphins don’t have anyone in their organization that knows a quarterback when it sees one. That’s not the problem though. The problem is they’ve known that since Marino left and haven’t fixed it. Justin Herbert was in our interviews ,we went over him and Tua with a fine toothed comb and then picked Tua? Herbert is setting rookie records on a bad team, Tua can’t figure out that you throw the ball where the blitz is coming from,I know that and never played organized ball in my life. He’s accurate and doesn’t get flustered so he’s focused,but he is struggling mightily against NFL defenses. If Miami doesn’t draft a QB with that 3rd pick we’ll be waiting 3 years to start all over again. To draft that qb they need to bring someone in that knows how to find one.

  9. Another Belichick protégé in O’Brien screws his team over….. Pioli, McDaniel, I mean, come on, not a single person came out of that organization with any success.
    It was all Tom Brady, every last bit of it

  10. Nobody can fairly assess Tuas true NFL capability after 3/4 of a year while learning on zoom calls. He’s a rookie. Settle down.

  11. The 14th pick AND another offseason championship – this truly as been a magical season for the world class MN Vikings.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.