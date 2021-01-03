Doug Marrone on his future: Whatever is going to happen is going to happen

Getty Images

Before the Jaguars ever took the field, speculation already had begun about Doug Marrone’s replacement. The team is expected to fire their head coach.

Reports have linked former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Ohio State coach Ryan Day to the job.

But, for now, the job remains Marrone’s.

The Jaguars lost to the Colts 28-14 to finish 1-15, with a franchise-worst 15 consecutive losses after a season-opening victory over Indianapolis.

“Whatever [is going to] happen is going to happen,” Marrone said after Sunday’s game, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “I know the record doesn’t reflect it, [but] I know that I am a good football coach, and I’m looking at an opportunity and we’ll see where it goes.”

Marrone said he called owner Shad Khan on Saturday after hearing rumors that the Jaguars already had begun looking for his replacement.

”He said that it was news to him and he would talk to me on Monday,” Marrone said. ”Ian [Rapoport of NFL Media] wound up texting me the other day before he broke the story with his sources. I tell you what, I have a great amount of respect for that, so I could prep my family, my children so they have to hear it from their friends or anything like that.”

Marrone has a year remaining on his contract. It was a surprise when he kept his job after last season. It is doubtful the Jaguars give him another season after losses in 20 of the past 28 games.

Khan fired General Manager Dave Caldwell on Nov. 29.

The Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick, which gives them a chance to draft a franchise quarterback.

In five seasons, Marrone went 23-43.