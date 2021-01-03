Eagles don’t score off interception, Washington maintains 17-14 lead

Getty Images

After Washington and Philadelphia traded four punts to start the second half, there’s been some action.

Safety Marcus Epps blew up a swing pass to running back J.D. McKissic and made an interception in the process. McKissic bobbled the high pass from Alex Smith, which gave Epps time to make a big hit. The ball stayed in the air long enough for Epps to catch it, too, and he was ruled down by contact at the Washington 15.

But Philadelphia couldn’t turn the takeaway into points. The Eagles elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the four, but Jalen Hurts‘ pass to Quez Watkins in the back of the end zone fell incomplete.

Washington got the ball back with 1:54 left in the third quarter on its own four-yard line. The Football Team still leads 17-14.