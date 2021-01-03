Eagles unfazed by report of fractured relationship between Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson

Getty Images

The Eagles weren’t fazed by the first ESPN report that Carson Wentz wants out, and the Eagles also aren’t fazed by the second one.

Two weeks after Adam Schefter reported that Wentz wants out if he’s not the 2021 starter, Chris Mortensen reports that Wentz wants out, period.

Per Mortensen, the relationship between Wentz and coach Doug Pederson is “fractured beyond repair.”

League insiders continue to view these reports as an agent-driven power plays, with no credence given to the notion that Wentz would want out until he says so himself. More importantly, neither report has caused the Eagles to waver in their intention to, as explained earlier, press pause after the season ends and then formulate a plan for the quarterback position in 2021. Wentz could be reinstalled as the starter in the offseason. At a minimum, he could have a fair chance to compete for the job.

This doesn’t mean Wentz is guaranteed to be an Eagle next year. But the thinking is that the Eagles aren’t going to panic or buckle or otherwise freak out in response to the report that Wentz and Pederson have crossed the point of no return.