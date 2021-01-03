Ezekiel Elliott’s first rushing TD since Week 5 has Cowboys within 20-16

Getty Images

Daniel Jones was credited with a fumble in the first quarter that appeared to be more on Wayne Gallman for closing his arms before taking the handoff. Jones had an interception in the third quarter that was a perfect pass to Evan Engram that bounced off the tight end and into the waiting arms of Donovan Wilson.

The two turnovers have kept the Cowboys in the game and moved them closer to the Giants. Dallas now trails 20-16 after converting Wilson’s takeaway into a 10-play, 62-yard touchdown drive.

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run, his first rushing touchdown since Week 5 against the Giants. The nine-game drought without a rushing touchdown was the longest of Elliott’s career. He did have a receiving touchdown in Week 11.

Elliott has 11 carries for 38 yards.

The Cowboys trailed 20-6 with 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter.