Giants lead Cowboys 20-9 at halftime

Getty Images

The Giants dominated the first half in an elimination game with the Cowboys. The winner stays alive in the NFC East race, at least until tonight, but needs Washington to lose to the Eagles to win the division.

The Giants outgained the Cowboys 239 to 113 in the first half, and they lead 20-9 at halftime.

New York had scoring drives of 78, 65 and 75 yards, with Sterling Shepard scoring two touchdowns and Dante Pettis adding the other.

Daniel Jones is 10-of-15 for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He had scoring tosses of 10 and 23 yards to Shepard and Pettis respectively. Shepard also had a 23-yard touchdown run.

Jones did lose a fumble on an attempted handoff to Wayne Gallman early, which led to a Greg Zuerlein field goal. (Jones was credited with the lost fumble officially.)

Zuerlein has kicks of 38, 46 and 57 yards, with his last field goal coming on the final play of the half.

Andy Dalton is only 11-of-20 for 99 yards. He has taken three sacks.

Ezekiel Elliott‘s injured calf, which kept him out of game a couple of weeks ago, has had him in and out of the game. He has seven carries for 27 yards and one catch for 9 yards.