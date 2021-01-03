Isaiah McKenzie punt return puts Bills up 21-3

Getty Images

The Dolphins don’t have Ryan Fitzpatrick available as a relief pitcher this Sunday, but they are going to need to find a way to shake things up if they are going to beat the Bills.

Isaiah McKenzie returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with just over five minutes left to play. The score was McKenzie’s third of the first half and the Bills now lead 21-3.

McKenzie’s first two scores came on passes from Josh Allen, who set the franchise record for single-season passing yards earlier in the game. Should the big lead carry into halftime, Allen’s day may come to an early end.

The Bills clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win. The Dolphins would clinch a playoff spot with a win. If they lose, they’ll need the Browns, Ravens or Colts to lose in order to advance to the postseason.