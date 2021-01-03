Jaguars job may be Urban Meyer’s if he wants it; does he want it?

Getty Images

Momentum continues to build for former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer ending a two-year retirement and becoming a first-time NFL head coach.

Persistent chatter in league circles continues to be that the Jaguars’ head-coaching job will go to Meyer, if he wants it. The question is whether he wants it.

Meyer, as PFT has confirmed, has been contacting individuals he’d potentially hire to join him in Jacksonville. He also would have the ability to hire his own General Manager, which means that Meyer would enter the NFL with full control over a team.

One name making the rounds in this regard is former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli. He most recently served as assistant G.M. for the Falcons, and he has recently retained a presence on multiple media platforms.

The fact that the cat seems to be escaping the bag on Meyer could complicate Jacksonville’s effort to comply with the Rooney Rule. For now, the Jaguars still have a head coach on the payroll, but Doug Marrone is widely expected to be on his way out.

So here’s the potential question: If Meyer eventually says no, would that be enough to save Marrone?