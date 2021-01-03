Jalen Hurts interception leads to Washington field goal

Getty Images

The Eagles’ quest to deny Washington of an NFC East title isn’t off to a great start.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw his fourth interception of the season on the second play of Philadelphia’s second drive. Safety Kamren Curl picked off his third pass of the season on a ball intended for tight end Zach Ertz. Curl was ruled down at the Philadelphia 32.

But Washington started its ensuing possession with a negative run and couldn’t move the chains. The Football Team settled for a 42-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins to take a 10-0 lead.

Hurts has started the game 0-of-3 passing with the pick.