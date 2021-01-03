Jalen Hurts runs in a touchdown, Eagles down 10-7

Getty Images

Washington got out to a 10-point lead, but Philadelphia isn’t done quite yet.

After throwing an interception on the Eagles’ second drive, Jalen Hurts ran in his second touchdown of the season. Philadelphia looked as if it would have to settle for a field goal when Hurts got sacked on third-and-6 from the Washington 20. But Cole Holcomb was flagged for defensive holding to keep the series going.

Two plays later, Hurts took a third-and-1 carry to the right for a six-yard touchdown. Jake Elliott sent the extra point through the uprights to make the score 10-7.

If the Eagles can pull off the upset, they’ll eliminate Washington from postseason contention and make the Giants NFC East champions.