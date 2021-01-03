Jalen Hurts runs in another, Eagles take 14-10 lead

Getty Images

The Eagles have scored 14 straight to take a four-point lead.

After Washington went up 10-0 in the first quarter, quarterback Jalen Hurts has run in a pair of six-yard touchdowns to give Philadelphia a 14-10 advantage. Hurts completed a 30-yard pass to wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on third-and-7 to put the Eagles inside the 10. Hurts did the rest from there.

Hurts had an interception in the first quarter, but shook it off well. He now is 5-of-8 passing for 65 yards, plus six carries for 27 yards and those two TDs.

Philadelphia will have another opportunity to score before halftime after the Football Team went three-and-out on its ensuing possession.