Jamal Adams questionable to return with shoulder injury

The Seahawks have narrowed the 49ers’ lead to 16-12, but they may be without a big defensive piece for the rest of the game.

Safety Jamal Adams is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He was shown on the Fox broadcast throwing his helmet down in frustration on the sideline after being examined in the blue tent. It’s not clear exactly when Adams was injured during the game.

Adams has three tackles with one tackle for loss in the contest.

He’s set a record for defensive backs this year with 9.5 sacks in 2020.