Jets fire Adam Gase

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2021, 9:17 PM EST
New York Jets v New England Patriots
As expected, the Jets have fired coach Adam Gase.

Gase, who had the job for two years, exits with a record of 9-23. He got the job immediately after being fired by the Dolphins, where he served as the coach for three seasons, making the playoffs in his first year on the job.

“This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets,” Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization — especially in our leadership positions — it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain the positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.

“To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of.”

The move implies that G.M. Joe Douglas will return. Douglas was hired after G.M. Mike Maccagnan was fired, following the 2019 draft.

As mentioned earlier, owner Woody Johnson becomes the wild card in the equation for the Jets. He’ll return from his role as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom on January 21. How involved he becomes in the search for the next coach remains to be seen.

12 responses to “Jets fire Adam Gase

  2. I think when you get fired this quick after your last game you are not only a bad coach but your disliked more !

  3. When losing coaches get a second chance they usually continue to lose… Jets, like many other teams, need to do better at coaching hires!

  9. I’m not defending Adam Gase in any way. He is not equipped to be a head coach in this league.

    But the Jets are a dysfunctional franchise. They put Luke Falk in for a handful of games last year, and Sam Darnold is just not who they thought he would be.

    If the Jets stick another coach with Darnold next year expect them to win 4-5 games.

    They need to blow the whole thing up. Trade anyone who you can get value for, and start acquiring picks.

    The worst thing about the Jets is that people consistently have expectations for them. That really hurt Gase here. This was one of the 5 worst teams in the league so why anyone is surprised they finished with that record is beyond me.

  10. Was there really a point in keeping him through week 17 after they won their first game 2 weeks ago and lost the lawrence lottery?

    Douglas deserves a chance to build a team his way. He was hired after Gase was hired and Maccagnan had spent all their salary cap money. There has been very little he has been able to do since he was hired.

  11. Jets gonna Jet.. What difference will it make in 3 years when they fire their soon-to-be-hired coach?

