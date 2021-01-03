Jets fire Adam Gase

Getty Images

As expected, the Jets have fired coach Adam Gase.

Gase, who had the job for two years, exits with a record of 9-23. He got the job immediately after being fired by the Dolphins, where he served as the coach for three seasons, making the playoffs in his first year on the job.

“This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets,” Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization — especially in our leadership positions — it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain the positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.

“To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of.”

The move implies that G.M. Joe Douglas will return. Douglas was hired after G.M. Mike Maccagnan was fired, following the 2019 draft.

As mentioned earlier, owner Woody Johnson becomes the wild card in the equation for the Jets. He’ll return from his role as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom on January 21. How involved he becomes in the search for the next coach remains to be seen.