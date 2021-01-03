Joe Judge: We’ll let Sunday night take care of itself

Getty Images

The Giants did what they had to do on Sunday and now they’re in the unusual position of rooting for the Eagles.

If the Eagles beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday night, the Giants will win the NFC East and host the Buccaneers during the Wild Card round of the playoffs. After beating the Cowboys, Giants head coach Joe Judge said that he was proud of the fight his 6-10 team showed this season and that he wants them to “make the right decisions” Sunday night in order to be ready to keep playing.

“Let tonight take care of itself. We had opportunities for 16 weeks,” Judge said, via SNY.

Judge added that he’ll spend time starting to break down film of the Buccaneers ahead of a possible game. The Bucs beat the Giants 25-23 during the regular season.