Jonathan Taylor over 100 yards in first quarter, 1,000 yards for the season

Jonathan Taylor entered Sunday’s game needing 84 yards for 1,000 yards. He has that and more in the first quarter.

Taylor’s first carry went for 11. His second for 56.

The Colts have had two possessions in the first quarter. They have 127 rushing yards and a 10-0 lead on the Jaguars as they seek to clinch a postseason berth.

Taylor has 106 yards on eight carries.

His career best was the 150 yards he gained against the Raiders in Week 14. His only other 100-yard game was the 101 he had against the Vikings in Week 2.

Taylor is the first Colts’ rookie to top 1,000 rushing yards since Joseph Addai did it in 2006.