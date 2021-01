Getty Images

The Colts are off to a good start in their effort to make the postseason.

Emboldened by the Dolphins’ loss to the Bills earlier in the day, the Colts needed only six plays and 2:43 to go 78 yards for an opening touchdown. T.Y. Hilton caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers.

That was Rivers’ only completion in the drive.

Jonathan Taylor did all the heavy lifting, running for 72 yards on four carries. He had a long run of 56 yards.

He entered the game with 916 yards and nine touchdowns.