Jonathan Taylor sets franchise record in Colts’ 28-14 win

Jonathan Taylor broke a 20-year-old franchise record, leading the Colts to a 28-14 victory over the Jaguars.

The Colts rookie running back had 30 carries for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Edgerrin James held the old franchise record with 219 yards.

The Colts needed every last yard in beating the Jaguars, who fell behind 20-0 only to come back with back-to-back touchdowns. The Jaguars’ only victory came in Week 1, a 27-20 win over the Colts.

The Colts now will watch the end of the Texans-Titans game to see if they advance to the postseason as the AFC South winner or a wild-card team. The Titans took a 38-35 lead over the Texans with 1:43 left.

Philip Rivers completed 17 of 27 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Mike Glennon kept Jacksonville competitive in going 26-of-42 for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Laviska Shenault caught six passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns.