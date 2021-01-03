Josh Allen exits with Bills up 28-13

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to be done for the day.

Allen threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns against the Dolphins in the first half on Sunday and head coach Sean McDermott decided that was enough work ahead of the team’s playoff game next weekend. Matt Barkley took over the offense for the first Bills possession of the second half.

The Bills also have wide receiver Stefon Diggs on the sideline. He had seven catches in the first half and is up to 127 catches on the season.

Barkley came in the game after Miami’s first touchdown of the game. They drove 75 yards as several DeVante Parker catches set up a one-yard Myles Gaskin scoring run. That cut Buffalo’s lead to 28-13.