Josh Allen sets Bills single season passing yards record

Josh Allen came into Sunday’s game with the Bills record for passing touchdowns and completions in a season. He’ll leave it with the single-season record for passing yards as well.

Allen was 39 yards behind Drew Bledsoe’s 4,359 yards in the 2002 season when he took the field against the Dolphins and broke the record during a second quarter touchdown drive. Allen has now thrown for 4,396 yards this season.

Allen threw his 35th touchdown pass of the season to Isaiah McKenzie to cap the drive. The score put the Bills up 7-3 on the Dolphins.

The Bills clinch the No. 2 seed with a win or a Steelers loss. With the record set, we’ll see how much longer Allen remains part of the effort to use the front door.