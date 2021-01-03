Josh Norman digs deeper hole for Dolphins with pick six

Getty Images

The Dolphins opened the third quarter with their best drive of the day and momentum seemed to be on their side when they forced a punt to get the ball back a short time later.

It didn’t hold for long. Josh Norman picked off Tua Tagavailoa on the first play after the punt and returned the ball for a 16-yard touchdown that extended Buffalo’s lead to 35-13 with just over eight minutes to play in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa was throwing for DeVante Parker, but Parker had fallen down and Norman had an easy time reeling in the errant pass.

A loss would leave Miami in need of a loss from the Ravens, Browns, or Colts in order to make the playoffs. The Browns and Ravens are winning their games and the Colts play the Jaguars later on Sunday.