Justin Jefferson breaks a Randy Moss record

Getty Images

A Randy Moss record has fallen.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has broken the rookie receiving record set by Moss in 1998. That year, Moss had 1,313 receiving yards.

Moss also had 17 receiving touchdowns, which helped him win the offensive rookie of the year award. Jefferson has only seven receiving touchdowns.

Still, Jefferson has shown tremendous promise and skill in his first NFL season, making him a very competent replacement for Stefon Diggs.

That’s not much consolation for the Vikings to cap a season that won’t include a playoff berth. But if gives the team hope for 2021 and beyond.