Kevin Stefanski: I’m really happy for our fans, they deserve this

Getty Images

The Browns won Sunday, clinching their first playoff berth since 2002 to end the league’s longest postseason drought.

After beating the Steelers 24-22, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he was proud of the team for showing resilience.

“We achieved what we set out to do today,” Stefanski said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “But there’s work left to be done. The goal was never to just make the playoffs.”

Still, Stefasnki acknowledged what making the postseason means to those who have been waiting for nearly two decades to see the Browns play meaningful games in January.

“I’m really just happy for our fans. They deserve this,” Stefanski said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “And we’re happy to deliver this to them.”

Cleveland will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers for the wild card round next week.