Kyle Shanahan “pretty sure” Robert Saleh interviewing with Falcons Monday

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s name is often mentioned in conjunction with head coaching vacancies and it appears he’s lined up his first interview of this offseason.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks that he believes Saleh is slated to talk to the Falcons on Monday. It will be a remote interview under the protocols put in place by the league for this hiring cycle.

“I know Saleh’s going to have a number lined up,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think he is going to get one with Atlanta pretty fast. It’s a little weird situation with these guys are interviewing out of Zoom, and not kind of the normal way that you do it, but I am pretty sure he’s got one with Atlanta tomorrow, and I know others will start coming later in the week.”

The Lions are also expected to speak with the Michigan-born Saleh as part of their search for a new head coach.