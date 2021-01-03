Kyler Murray questionable to return with ankle injury, Cardinals lead 7-0

Getty Images

There are now two backup quarterbacks playing for a postseason berth in Los Angeles.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is inactive after undergoing surgery to repair his broken thumb earlier this week. Now quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Murray hopped off the field after he got sacked by Morgan Fox for an eight-yard loss. He was shown walking to the locker room under his own power on the CBS broadcast.

But Arizona got on the board quickly after quarterback John Wolford‘s first career pass was intercepted on Los Angeles’ second play from scrimmage. Backup Chris Streveler gave a pop pass to Jonathan Ward for an 11-yard touchdown, putting the Cardinals up 7-0.

If the Cardinals win, they’re in. But if the Bears beat the Packers, the loser of this game would fall out of the postseason.