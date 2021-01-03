Kyler Murray returns for fourth quarter, but Rams block field goal

Getty Images

Quarterback Kyler Murray left the game after he was sacked on the Cardinals’ first drive.

After missing the majority of the game, he’s back in for the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals are down 18-7 and need to win in order to make the postseason. Murray completed a 26-yard pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield to move the chains on third-and-15. Then he fired a 26-yard pass to Trent Sherfield to put Arizona in the red zone.

But on first-and-goal, Murray didn’t have his usual speed to turn the corner. And then he was sacked on second-and-goal to bring up third down from the 19. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey batted down Murray’s third-down pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

The Rams then blocked Mike Nugent‘s 37-yard field goal to maintain their 18-7 advantage.

Chris Streveler was 9-of-13 passing for 77 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

The Rams have the ball back with 9:01 left in the fourth quarter.