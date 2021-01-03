Lamar Jackson becomes first quarterback to rush for multiple 1,000-yard seasons

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson has once again done something no quarterback has ever done before.

With his seven-yard run in the third quarter, Jackson became the first QB in NFL history to ever rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons. He entered Sunday with 908 yards on the ground. With 3:44 left in the third quarter, he has 1,005.

Last year, Jackson set a quarterback record with 1,206 yards rushing — breaking Michael Vick’s record of 1,039 from 2006. Jackson got to 1,000 yards this year despite missing a game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jackson punctuated reaching the record with his third touchdown pass of the day to cap the drive — a nine-yard pass to Marquise Brown.

With 3:44 in the third quarter, Baltimore leads Cincinnati 31-3. If the Ravens win, they clinch a postseason berth.