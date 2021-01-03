Lamar Jackson didn’t know he was first QB to run for 1,000 yards twice

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made a bit of history on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson ran for 97 yards to finish the season with 1,005 rushing yards. That makes him the first quarterback with multiple seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards.

After the game, Jackson said he didn’t know that was the case and credited his teammates with helping to make it happen.

“Yes, it’s part of football,” Jackson said in his postgame press conference. “I don’t know about the record part, but our offensive line did a great job, and our running backs helped me out a lot, and the receivers blocking down the field, tight ends doing their job. It’s a team record. It’s not just me out there. So, hats off to everyone on the offense.”

There have been plenty of impressive achievements for Jackson over the last two seasons, but a playoff win is missing from the ledger. He’ll get his third chance at on next weekend.

7 responses to “Lamar Jackson didn’t know he was first QB to run for 1,000 yards twice

  1. Lamar is so humble and likable, always giving credit to others and never complaining. His draftmate Baker Mayfield could learn a thing or 2 from him.

  3. Lamar is not humble, and he is also immature. Wait til he starts spewing F-bombs when things don’t go his way, just like last yr when D Henry left tread marks over his defense & they took away the middle of the field. Which is the only place he can actually throw to.

  5. grant35 says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:08 pm
    Lamar is not humble, and he is also immature. Wait til he starts spewing F-bombs when things don’t go his way
    ——-
    I doubt he’ll ever throw a temper tantrum like Tom Brady and start cussing out refs when he doesnt get a call

  7. “Lamar is not humble, and he is also immature.”

    —————

    With a preponderance of evidence showing him being very soft-spoken, grateful towards others, and never insulting opposing players or blaming his teammates. Literally the definition of humble. But because he gets upset at himself and bangs his helmet when he screws up, or because he cusses to himself as he sits on the bench when Derrick Henry runs over the defense, he is a self-centered braggart. Yeah, having emotions that include more than just happiness is immediately disqualifying of a humble person. Interesting take.

