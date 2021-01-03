Lamar Jackson didn’t know he was first QB to run for 1,000 yards twice

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made a bit of history on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson ran for 97 yards to finish the season with 1,005 rushing yards. That makes him the first quarterback with multiple seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards.

After the game, Jackson said he didn’t know that was the case and credited his teammates with helping to make it happen.

“Yes, it’s part of football,” Jackson said in his postgame press conference. “I don’t know about the record part, but our offensive line did a great job, and our running backs helped me out a lot, and the receivers blocking down the field, tight ends doing their job. It’s a team record. It’s not just me out there. So, hats off to everyone on the offense.”

There have been plenty of impressive achievements for Jackson over the last two seasons, but a playoff win is missing from the ledger. He’ll get his third chance at on next weekend.