Larry Fitzgerald appears unlikely to play today

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald looks like a long shot to play in today’s must-win game against the Rams.

The Cardinals are not optimistic that Fitzgerald can play through his groin injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Fitzgerald may be able to surprise the team and tough it out, but the Cardinals aren’t counting on him.

With Christian Kirk out after being placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list, the Cardinals are down two of their top three receivers today.

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds, an important part of the passing game as well, is questionable with a hip injury. If Edmonds and Fitzgerald are both out, Kyler Murray would be down three of his top four receivers. DeAndre Hopkins would be counted on to get a lot of passes thrown his way in that scenario.

The Cardinals are in the playoffs if they beat the Rams today. They’re out of the playoffs if they lose.