Lions interviewed Marvin Lewis

Getty Images

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has interviewed for the Lions’ head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports.

The Lions job is the second one Lewis has interviewed for in the last month; he also interviewed for the Texans job. Like Houston, Detroit still does not have a general manager, but both teams have begun coaching interviews anyway.

The 62-year-old Lewis coached the Bengals for 16 years and made the playoffs seven times, turning around a franchise that was one of the worst in the NFL before he arrived. But he never won a playoff game. Since the Bengals fired him, Lewis has been working on Herm Edwards’ staff at Arizona State.

The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia during this season. The team has not confirmed any coaching interviews.