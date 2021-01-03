Lions look to hire GM John Schneider away from Seahawks

Getty Images

The Lions have a big name in mind for their GM vacancy: Seahawks General Manager John Schneider.

Detroit plans to pursue Schneider, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If Schneider had full authority over the Seahawks’ personnel, the Lions wouldn’t be allowed to approach him about their job opening. But because Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has primary personnel authority, the Lions would be offering Schneider a step up with final say over their roster. That allows them to approach Schneider within league rules, and it may be enough to make Schneider consider leaving Seattle.

The Lions fired General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia this season. If Schneider were hired, he would then be in charge of hiring the Lions’ next head coach.

The Detroit job may not be particularly attractive, given the dearth of talent on the roster and the team’s bad salary cap situation. But if Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp is willing to offer Schneider enough money and enough authority, a big name in the personnel world could be heading to Detroit.