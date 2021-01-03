Logan Thomas touchdown gives Washington 17-14 halftime lead

Getty Images

Washington is back in the lead.

Though Philadelphia scored 14 straight points to grab a 14-10 advantage, Washington used a nine-play, 55-yard two-minute drive to go ahead 17-14.

The Eagles gave the Football Team a free first down on third-and-4 from the Philadelphia 30 with a neutral zone infraction. A few plays later, Alex Smith connected with tight end Logan Thomas in the middle of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Thomas had a mismatch with a linebacker, and Smith’s top-shelf throw was in a spot where only tight end could get it.

Washington scored on its opening possession for the first time all year with Smith’s five-yard TD to Terry McLaurin. Dustin Hopkins added a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter after a Jalen Hurts interception.

But Hurts responded well, running in a pair of six-yard touchdowns.

Hurts is 5-of-12 passing for 65 yards and has six carries for 27 yards.

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor (head) was declared out late in the first half. He was seen in went to the locker room early after an examination in the sideline medical tent. He had one reception for 15 yards.

On the other side, Smith is 17-of-22 passing for 131 yards with two touchdowns. He’s also been sacked twice. Wide receiver Cam Sims has five catches for 43 yards.

Washington has only 33 yards rushing through the first two quarters.

The Football Team will get the ball first to start the second half. If Washington wins, the club will host the Buccaneers next Saturday night in the wild-card round.