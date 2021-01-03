Matt Prater breaks Sebastian Janikowski’s NFL record for 50-yard field goals

Getty Images

The NFL has a new all-time leader in 50-yard field goals.

Lions kicker Matt Prater hit a 54-yard field goal today against the Vikings, the 59th field goal of 50 or more yards in his career. That broke the previous NFL record of 58, set by Sebastian Janikowski during his long career with the Raiders.

Prior to Janikowski, the record was owned by former Lions kicker Jason Hanson, who retired with 52 50-yard field goals. So while Lions fans haven’t seen much good football, they have seen plenty of good kicking.

Prater also owns the NFL record for the longest field goal ever, a 64-yarder he hit at altitude in Denver when he played for the Broncos.