Matt Rhule: Ankle injury led to Teddy Bridgewater leaving game

When the Panthers pulled quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from Sunday’s 33-7 loss to the Saints in the third quarter, it appeared to be a reaction to Bridgewater throwing an interception in the end zone for the second time in the game.

After the game, Rhule said it wasn’t solely a performance-based decision, however. Rhule said, via DaShawn Brown of WSOC, Bridgewater took a shot in the ankle early in the game and “didn’t look healthy to me” as the contest unfolded.

Rhule also noted that you can’t have the interceptions and P.J. Walker threw three more of them after replacing Bridgewater, so there wasn’t much to like on that front for Carolina.

With the offseason upon the Panthers, Rhule will likely be answering more questions about the quarterback position and whether the team thinks they have the 2021 starter on their roster.