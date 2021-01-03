Mike Evans goes over 1,000 yards and then injures knee

USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans went over 1,000 yards for the seventh consecutive season, but his day likely is done.

The Buccaneers have to hope his season isn’t done after a scary injury in the end zone. Evans was helped off the field and carted to the locker room.

He set an NFL record, breaking a tie with Randy Moss, on his third catch, which gave him 46 yards. Evans entered the day with 67 catches for 960 yards and a team single-season record 13 receiving touchdowns.

No player before Evans ever had opened a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

But on the next play after his 20-yard gain, Evans came wide open in the end zone and, with the pass behind him, Evans reached back for it. Evans left a skid mark in the end zone as his knee appeared to buckle.

Evans immediately grabbed his left knee.

The Buccaneers led 10-3.