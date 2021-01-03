Mike Evans ruled out with knee injury as Bucs lead 23-10 at halftime

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers have ruled out receiver Mike Evans with a knee injury. The team surely hopes he can somehow return next week for the wild-card playoff game.

Evans’ left knee buckled as the ground gave way underneath his foot with 20 seconds left in the first quarter. He left a skid mark as he tried to reach back for a pass behind him in the end zone.

Evans went over 1,000 yards for the seventh consecutive season, an NFL record, on the play before his injury. He finished with three catches for 46 yards.

Antonio Brown has picked up the slack with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Bucs lead 23-10 at halftime, having scored on all five possessions.

Tom Brady has completed 14 of 24 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He had scoring passes of 29 yards to Chris Godwin and 25 yards for Brown.

The Falcons have 145 yards as Matt Ryan has completed 13 of 19 passes for 118 yards. Calvin Ridley has four catches for 29 yards.