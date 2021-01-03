Mike Vrabel: Your best players have to play great to win in this league

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t come up with anything too complicated for quarterback Ryan Tannehill when the Titans got the ball with 18 seconds left in Sunday’s game.

They were tied with the Texans and needed to cover a lot of field quickly to have a chance of winning the game in regulation. Vrabel told Tannehill that he should launch a ball for wide receiver A.J. Brown and hope for the best.

Brown came up with a 52-yard catch and Sam Sloman’s field goal caromed through to make the Titans 41-38 winners.

“That is what this league is, your best players have to play great for you to win,” Vrabel said in his postgame press conference.

Brown had 151 yards on 10 catches and Tannehill threw a touchdown and ran for two others. Derrick Henry put up 250 yards and two touchdowns, so the Titans got what they needed from their top players on Sunday.