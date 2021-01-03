Miles Boykin 43-yard touchdown puts Ravens up 10-0

Getty Images

The Ravens are trying to avoid a repeat of 2017, when the Bengals stunned them to keep them out of the playoffs.

So far, so good.

Baltimore’s first drive stalled after a holding penalty in the red zone, and the club had to settle for a field goal. But quarterback Lamar Jackson fired a 43-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin on the Ravens’ second drive to put Baltimore up 10-0.

It was Boykins’ fourth touchdown reception of the season.

Jackson nearly completed a long pass to Marquise Brown earlier in the drive, but the wide receiver dropped the ball on the right sideline.