Nate Sudfeld replaces Jalen Hurts as Eagles quarterback

Getty Images

The Eagles have replaced Jalen Hurts.

Nate Sudfeld, usually Philadelphia’s third quarterback, has entered the game. This is Sudfeld’s first game action since Week 17 of the 2018 season.

Sudfeld has 156 career passing yards, going 20-of-25.

It’s an odd decision by head coach Doug Pederson, considering his team is down just 17-14 to Washington in the fourth quarter.

Hurts is 7-of-20 passing for 72 yards with an interception, but has 34 yards on eight carries with a pair of touchdowns.

There’s 12:35 left in the game. If Washington holds its 17-14 lead, the Football Team will win the NFC East.