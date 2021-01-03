Nate Sudfeld replaces Jalen Hurts as Eagles quarterback

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 3, 2021, 10:44 PM EST
NFL: JAN 03 Washington Football Team at Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles have replaced Jalen Hurts.

Nate Sudfeld, usually Philadelphia’s third quarterback, has entered the game. This is Sudfeld’s first game action since Week 17 of the 2018 season.

Sudfeld has 156 career passing yards, going 20-of-25.

It’s an odd decision by head coach Doug Pederson, considering his team is down just 17-14 to Washington in the fourth quarter.

Hurts is 7-of-20 passing for 72 yards with an interception, but has 34 yards on eight carries with a pair of touchdowns.

There’s 12:35 left in the game. If Washington holds its 17-14 lead, the Football Team will win the NFC East.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Nate Sudfeld replaces Jalen Hurts as Eagles quarterback

  1. You know what they say…

    When you have three quarterbacks, you have a huge problem to figure out going into the offseason.

  2. Doug Pederson clearly hates the Giants more than Washington. All those Tweets probably didn’t help New York…

  3. Another perfect example of why Peterson sucks as a HC. I get your team is out of contention, but you don’t insert your 3rd string QB when trying to upset a team playing for the playoffs, on your home turf at that.

  4. Hard to blame the Eagles from making the move to evaluate their QB Youngster, but man, I hate to see teams do this when it makes such a huge difference in the playoffs.

    Sorry NY Giant Football team, the WFT will be going on in the playoffs, it appears…..

  6. 7 of 20?? That is not starter material just yet. He can make some excitement but has he proven himself to be a competent passer yet? He throws a lot, but the complete percentage is meh. In fact it’s actually worse than Wentz!

  7. Peterson should be canned over his handling of his qb room alone. Give your future qb Hurts some votes of confidence coach.

  9. It’s sad that the Pederson is not playing to win. he has a young qb (hurts) to develop and instead plays a no one with no shot to be anything in this league. Pederson Should be known as the shamster! Note, I have no dog in this fight, I’m a GB fan. Just disgusting to out right not trying to win the game!!!

  10. Is there a reason he did NOT use Carson Wentz in this situation? or really does not want Giants to win the East?

  11. This is weird. Looks like Washington offered more than NY did. Imagine had it been Dallas waiting for the outcome. Their fans are far more rabid.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.