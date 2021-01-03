NFL announces wild-card schedule, and Saints get a Sunday game

Getty Images

The NFL announced the wild-card playoff schedule for next weekend.

The most highly anticipated scheduling decision involved the Saints-Bears game. Saints running back Alvin Kamara is on the COVID-19 reserve list with a chance to play in the wild-card round only if his team was given a Sunday game.

The Saints and Bears play at 4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Colts and Bills begin the postseason with a 1:05 p.m. ET game on CBS.

The Rams at Seahawks follow at 4:40 p.m. ET on Saturday on FOX.

The NFC East winner — Washington or the Giants — hosts the Bucs in the Saturday night game that kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Three more games follow on Sunday.

The Ravens and Titans — a rematch from last year, only this year’s game is in Tennessee — are scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC on Sunday.

The Bears-Saints play the middle game.

The Browns play the Steelers for a second consecutive week with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday Night Football on NBC.