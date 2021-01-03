NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 17 (before SNF)

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:
AFC
1. Chiefs (14-2) Clinched home-field advantage.
2. Bills (13-3) Clinched the AFC East.
3. Steelers (12-4) Clinched AFC North.
4. Titans (11-5) Clinched AFC South.
5. Ravens (11-5) Clinched wild card.
6. Browns (11-5) Clinched wild card.
7. Colts (11-5) Clinched wild card.
***
8. Dolphins (10-6) Mathematically eliminated.
9. Raiders (8-8) Mathematically eliminated.
10. Patriots (7-9) Mathematically eliminated.
11. Chargers (7-9) Mathematically eliminated.
12. Broncos (5-11) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Bengals (4-11-1) Mathematically eliminated.
14. Texans (4-12) Mathematically eliminated.
15. Jets (2-14) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Jaguars (1-15) Mathematically eliminated.
NFC
1. Packers (13-3) Clinched home-field advantage.
2. Saints (12-4) Clinched NFC South.
3. Seahawks (12-4) Clinched NFC West.
4. Washington (6-9) Lead NFC East.
5. Buccaneers (11-5) Clinched wild card.
6. Rams (10-6) Clinched wild card.
7. Bears (8-8) Clinched wild card.
***
8. Cardinals (8-8) Mathematically eliminated.
9. Vikings (7-9) Mathematically eliminated.
10. 49ers (6-10) Mathematically eliminated.
11. Giants (6-10) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
12. Cowboys (6-6) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Panthers (5-11) Mathematically eliminated.
14. Lions (5-11) Mathematically eliminated.
15. Eagles (4-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Falcons (4-12) Mathematically eliminated.