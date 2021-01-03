NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 17 (before SNF)

Getty Images

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:

AFC

1. Chiefs (14-2) Clinched home-field advantage.

2. Bills (13-3) Clinched the AFC East.

3. Steelers (12-4) Clinched AFC North.

4. Titans (11-5) Clinched AFC South.

5. Ravens (11-5) Clinched wild card.

6. Browns (11-5) Clinched wild card.

7. Colts (11-5) Clinched wild card.

***

8. Dolphins (10-6) Mathematically eliminated.

9. Raiders (8-8) Mathematically eliminated.

10. Patriots (7-9) Mathematically eliminated.

11. Chargers (7-9) Mathematically eliminated.

12. Broncos (5-11) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Bengals (4-11-1) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Texans (4-12) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Jets (2-14) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Jaguars (1-15) Mathematically eliminated.

NFC

1. Packers (13-3) Clinched home-field advantage.

2. Saints (12-4) Clinched NFC South.

3. Seahawks (12-4) Clinched NFC West.

4. Washington (6-9) Lead NFC East.

5. Buccaneers (11-5) Clinched wild card.

6. Rams (10-6) Clinched wild card.

7. Bears (8-8) Clinched wild card.

***

8. Cardinals (8-8) Mathematically eliminated.

9. Vikings (7-9) Mathematically eliminated.

10. 49ers (6-10) Mathematically eliminated.

11. Giants (6-10) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

12. Cowboys (6-6) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Panthers (5-11) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Lions (5-11) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Eagles (4-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Falcons (4-12) Mathematically eliminated.