NFL Week 17 early inactives: DeVante Parker will play, Bills rest Tre’Davious White

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Dolphins are in Buffalo to try to beat the Bills and advance to the playoffs without relying on help from any other teams. They will have the help of wide receiver DeVante Parker.
Parker was listed as questionable for that game with a hamstring issue, but he is active and will not have to tangle with cornerback Tre'Davious White. White is resting for the AFC East champs on Sunday along with defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison.
Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Dolphins at Bills
Dolphins: QB Jake Rudock, WR Jakeem Grant, RB DeAndre Washington, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, T Adam Pankey, WR Kirk Merritt, DT Benito Jones
Bills: WR Cole Beasley, TE Reggie Gilliam, QB Jake Fromm, RB Taiwan Jones, T Ty Nsekhe, DE Jerry Hughes, DE Mario Addison, CB Tre’Davious White
Jets at Patriots
Jets: CB Bless Austin, QB James Morgan, WR Lawrence Cager, TE Ross Travis, OL James Murray and DL Trevon Coley
Patriots: C David Andrews, G Shaq Mason, LB Anfernee Jennings, LB Terez Hall, CB Dee Virgin, CB D’Angelo Ross, QB Brian Hoyer
Ravens at Bengals
Ravens: WR Willie Snead, DE Yannick Ngakoue, WR James Proche, CB Jimmy Smith, C Patrick Mekari, NT Justin Ellis, DT Broderick Washington
Bengals: CB William Jackson, LB Logan Wilson, K Randy Bullock, CB Mackensie Alexander, G Alex Redmond, G Keaton Sutherland, TE Mitchell Wilcox
Steelers at Browns
Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, K Chris Boswell, S Terrell Edmunds, C Maurkice Pouncey, LB T.J. Watt, DL Cameron Heyward
Browns: OL Nick Harris, S Tedric Thompson, G Blake Hance, T Kendall Lamm, WR Alexander Hollins, DE Joe Jackson
Cowboys at Giants
Cowboys: CB Rashard Robinson, LB Leighton Vander Esch
Giants: WR Golden Tate, P Ryan Santoso, DB Madre Harper, T Kyle Murphy, T Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh
Vikings at Lions
Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, CB Cameron Dantzler, DE Jalyn Holmes, CB Chris Jones, LB Eric Kendricks, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Lions: T Tyrell Crosby, G Joe Dahl, WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jamie Collins, DT Albert Huggins, G Logan Stenberg, S Bobby Price
Falcons at Buccaneers
Falcons: WR Julio Jones, CB Darqueze Dennard, WR Brandon Powell, CB Tyler Hall, DT Deadrin Senat, RB Qadree Ollison, TE Jared Pinkney
Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, TE Tanner Hudson, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, RB LeSean McCoy