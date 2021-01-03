NFL Week 17 early inactives: DeVante Parker will play, Bills rest Tre’Davious White

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Dolphins are in Buffalo to try to beat the Bills and advance to the playoffs without relying on help from any other teams. They will have the help of wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Parker was listed as questionable for that game with a hamstring issue, but he is active and will not have to tangle with cornerback Tre'Davious White. White is resting for the AFC East champs on Sunday along with defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison.

Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins: QB Jake Rudock, WR Jakeem Grant, RB DeAndre Washington, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, T Adam Pankey, WR Kirk Merritt, DT Benito Jones

Bills: WR Cole Beasley, TE Reggie Gilliam, QB Jake Fromm, RB Taiwan Jones, T Ty Nsekhe, DE Jerry Hughes, DE Mario Addison, CB Tre’Davious White

Jets at Patriots

Jets: CB Bless Austin, QB James Morgan, WR Lawrence Cager, TE Ross Travis, OL James Murray and DL Trevon Coley

Patriots: C David Andrews, G Shaq Mason, LB Anfernee Jennings, LB Terez Hall, CB Dee Virgin, CB D’Angelo Ross, QB Brian Hoyer

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens: WR Willie Snead, DE Yannick Ngakoue, WR James Proche, CB Jimmy Smith, C Patrick Mekari, NT Justin Ellis, DT Broderick Washington

Bengals: CB William Jackson, LB Logan Wilson, K Randy Bullock, CB Mackensie Alexander, G Alex Redmond, G Keaton Sutherland, TE Mitchell Wilcox

Steelers at Browns

Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, K Chris Boswell, S Terrell Edmunds, C Maurkice Pouncey, LB T.J. Watt, DL Cameron Heyward

Browns: OL Nick Harris, S Tedric Thompson, G Blake Hance, T Kendall Lamm, WR Alexander Hollins, DE Joe Jackson

Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys: CB Rashard Robinson, LB Leighton Vander Esch

Giants: WR Golden Tate, P Ryan Santoso, DB Madre Harper, T Kyle Murphy, T Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh

Vikings at Lions

Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, CB Cameron Dantzler, DE Jalyn Holmes, CB Chris Jones, LB Eric Kendricks, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Lions: T Tyrell Crosby, G Joe Dahl, WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jamie Collins, DT Albert Huggins, G Logan Stenberg, S Bobby Price

Falcons at Buccaneers

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, CB Darqueze Dennard, WR Brandon Powell, CB Tyler Hall, DT Deadrin Senat, RB Qadree Ollison, TE Jared Pinkney

Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, TE Tanner Hudson, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, RB LeSean McCoy