Nick Chubb’s 47-yard touchdown gives Browns early lead

Getty Images

All the Browns need to do is beat the Steelers and they’ll clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2002.

Nick Chubb has Cleveland off to a good start.

The running back scored a 47-yard touchdown to cap the Browns’ first drive. Chubb started the possession with an 11-yard run. Then on Cleveland’s first snap in Pittsburgh territory, Chubb broke away from the Steelers’ defense and darted down the right sideline to open the scoring.

Chubb entered Sunday with 959 yards rushing and got over 1,000 with that touchdown. He had three carries for 61 yards on the opening drive.

The Browns lead 7-0 with 7:21 left in the first quarter.