Olivier Vernon carted to locker room with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Browns lead 24-16, but they may have lost a key piece of their defense if they advance to the postseason.

Olivier Vernon was carted back to the locker room with an ankle injury after going down early in the fourth quarter. Vernon left the game following a second-and-10 incompletion by Mason Rudolph on a deep pass. The defensive end was not putting weight on his left leg as he left the field.

The Browns announced Vernon is questionable to return.

Vernon has 9.0 sacks this season, including one in Sunday’s contest. He’s also registered 12 tackles for loss.

After Vernon exited, Rudolph hit wide receiver Chase Claypool with a 28-yard touchdown on fourth-and-10 to cut Cleveland’s lead to eight points with 10:07 left in the game.