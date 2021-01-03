Packers clinch home-field advantage, Bears back into playoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2021, 7:19 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC goes through Green Bay.

The Packers have clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win today in Chicago. The victory gives the Packers a 13-3 record on the season, the best in the conference. They’ll get a first-round playoff bye and then host their first postseason game on either January 16 or January 17.

It was an impressive game from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who may have wrapped up the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and no interceptions, and although he threw some passes in the second half that could have been picked, for the most part he was accurate and in control of the offense.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did not play as well, although he was accurate while throwing mostly short passes in Matt Nagy’s conservative game plan. Unfortunately, once the Bears fell behind by two scores late in the fourth quarter, Trubisky took a shot downfield that was intercepted. Trubisky didn’t do enough to win, but he was far from the biggest reason the Bears lost. The Bears’ real problem was their defense just didn’t have a game plan for stopping Rodgers.

Fortunately for the Bears, the Rams beat the Cardinals. That means the Bears will make the playoffs as the NFC’s final wild card team, and they’ll be on the road against the Saints in the playoffs next weekend. And if the Bears pull the upset, they’ll be at Green Bay the next week.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Packers clinch home-field advantage, Bears back into playoffs

  2. Another signature win for the greatest franchise in professional sports history.

    Let the haters weep.

  3. It’s incredibly humbling to earn the #1 seed and advance once again into the 2nd round of the playoffs – especially against our great rival, the Chicago Bears.

    What a season.

  4. What the Bears owners need to look at: Another big loss to the Packers, terrible offensive playcalling, the return of Bad Mitch at QB, and a soft and slow defense playing bad schemes.

    What the Bears owners will look at: WE MADE THE PLAYOFFS!

    Result, extensions for everyone.

  5. Packers end the season with the best record in the NFC! And even though the Bears lost, it is nice to see a division opponent make the playoffs. It’s even better to see the Cryking’s on the outside looking in.

  6. They will still go 1 and out even with Home field. The annual Rodgers choke will just come a week later is all!

  7. Should have been 42-17.

    MVS has to get it together. It could cost the Packers an important game.

    Beyond that, congrats to the bears for still getting into the playoffs!

    The two best teams in the division’s history both get in!

    Good luck, unless it’s against us.

  8. Wow, MVS needs to fix those butter fingers. That dropped TD early in the 2nd half resulted in another killed drive to let another opponent back into the game.

  9. They will still go 1 and out even with Home field. The annual Rodgers choke will just come a week later is all!
    —–
    You do realize that we went to the nfccg last year right? How is that a choke? Was Rodgers supposed to go out and stop the Mostert?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.