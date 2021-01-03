Panthers have started requesting interviews with G.M. candidates

Getty Images

The Panthers haven’t finished playing the 2020 season, but they have started a key part of the offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have started requested interviews with candidates for the General Manager job. The three executives in the report are all with teams that wrapped up their regular seasons in the early window of games.

Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are the first three interview requests. Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds are also expected to be on the team’s list.

The Saints, 49ers, and Colts are still in action, so those requests will have to wait a little longer.