Panthers pull Teddy Bridgewater, Saints up 26-7

Getty Images

The Saints are well on their way to their 12th win of the season and the Panthers may be on their way to finding a new starting quarterback.

Taysom Hill ran for a three-yard touchdown that put the Saints up 26-7 with under five minutes to go in the third quarter. The Saints will be the top seed in the NFC if they win, the Seahawks win, and the Packers lose on Sunday afternoon.

Hill’s score capped a three-play, 24-yard drive set up by a Marcus Lattimore interception. Lattimore picked off P.J. Walker, who replaced Teddy Bridgewater at the start of that drive.

Bridgewater threw his second end zone interception of the game earlier in the third quarter and it appears that those miscues were enough for Matt Rhule to know he wants to look at Walker. Bridgewater remains under contract for 2021, but it wouldn’t be a great surprise if the Panthers look for permanent replacements.