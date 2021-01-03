Patriots close out the season with a win

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2021, 4:03 PM EST
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Patriots ended a disappointing season on a high note Sunday.

Cam Newton threw three touchdowns and caught another to lead the Patriots to a 28-14 win over the Jets. The win leaves the Patriots with a 7-9 record at the end of Newton’s first season with the team.

He’s not expected to have a second season, but Sunday provided a glimpse of how things would have gone for Newton and the Patriots in a best-case scenario this season. Newton was 21-of-30 for 242 yards and he set up his first touchdown pass with a 49-yard run. The touchdown catch came on a throw from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and was the first of Newton’s NFL career.

That effort is one that could help Newton when he’s looking for a job this offseason, although the total package was far less attractive than what he put together on Sunday.

The Jets’ total package this season was more or less what they showed on Sunday. There were flashes of promise in the passing game as Sam Darnold threw a pair of touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions that offered more flashes of caution about his propensity for turnovers.

With Darnold and the second overall pick, the Jets join the Patriots with decisions to make about the quarterback position. Unlike the Patriots, they are expected to make a head coaching change before they get to any calls on that front.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Patriots close out the season with a win

  2. The real Sam Darnold showed up today. Lots of over throws, doesn’t see the field, throws in to multiple coverage (badly), doesn’t feel the pressure, or know when to throw the ball away. Interceptions
    Some other new QB can do this for much cheaper with more upside (please just not Fields)

  4. Who cares!

    The Patriots are awful & their fan base will soon disappear. A lot of “fans” have already turned into Bucs fans lol.

  6. Always nice to beat the Jets. Even in a bad season like this one. Time to rebuild through the draft and free agency.

  10. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    January 3, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    “Patriot fans no longer exist”

    ——-

    I think (and still love) the Patriots and therefore I am.

  12. The same people posting Patriots hate are the same people who claimed Brady was washed up back in 2012, and called him a system quarterback, but they’re now silent on Tom because their nonsense is on full display. These same people will be spewing their same nonsense next year when the Patriots actually have a quarterback who can throw the ball, and get back to winning football. I’ll take our 9 Superbowl appearances, and 6 Superbowl wins over the last 20 seasons over your nonsense any day of the week… Carry on haters

  13. 57 – 73
    1/7 winning seasons
    Without Brady, Belichick is playing 52 pickup while the rest of the league plays poker

  14. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    January 3, 2021 at 4:29 pm
    Patriot fans no longer exist.

    ********************

    News to me. I’m still here as are the other normal fans. Still happy with the hangover from the past 2 decades. Had to end at some point though which isn’t rocket science.

  16. I just want to point out that I was right when I said the Patriot* Stadium would be empty after Brady left.

  17. arcross12042004scorp15 says:
    January 3, 2021 at 5:12 pm
    I just want to point out that I was right when I said the Patriot* Stadium would be empty after Brady left.
    ———————————————-
    Since everyone else’s is too, I don’t think that counts. But if that’s your claim to fame…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.