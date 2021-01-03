Patriots close out the season with a win

Getty Images

The Patriots ended a disappointing season on a high note Sunday.

Cam Newton threw three touchdowns and caught another to lead the Patriots to a 28-14 win over the Jets. The win leaves the Patriots with a 7-9 record at the end of Newton’s first season with the team.

He’s not expected to have a second season, but Sunday provided a glimpse of how things would have gone for Newton and the Patriots in a best-case scenario this season. Newton was 21-of-30 for 242 yards and he set up his first touchdown pass with a 49-yard run. The touchdown catch came on a throw from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and was the first of Newton’s NFL career.

That effort is one that could help Newton when he’s looking for a job this offseason, although the total package was far less attractive than what he put together on Sunday.

The Jets’ total package this season was more or less what they showed on Sunday. There were flashes of promise in the passing game as Sam Darnold threw a pair of touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions that offered more flashes of caution about his propensity for turnovers.

With Darnold and the second overall pick, the Jets join the Patriots with decisions to make about the quarterback position. Unlike the Patriots, they are expected to make a head coaching change before they get to any calls on that front.