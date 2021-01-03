Patriots, Jets knotted up at halftime

Getty Images

Neither the Patriots nor the Jets thrilled anyone with their performance this season and their Week 17 game isn’t doing much to change that impression.

Cam Newton capped the first Patriots possession of the game with a touchdown pass and Sam Darnold did the same after the two-minute warning, but the rest of the first half was a dull one in New England. The two teams combined for 22 first downs, 373 offensive yards, and seven punts before time ran out with the Jets in possession of the ball.

Newton is 12-of-19 for 129 yards and he’s run for 54 yards. That total includes a 49-yarder that set up his first touchdown pass since Week 13. A report on Sunday morning indicated that this will be Newton’s final game with the Patriots.

Depending on what the team wants to do with the second overall pick, it could be Darnold’s final game with the Jets as well. He’s 13-of-17 for 146 yards and both quarterbacks have been sacked twice through the first 30 minutes of play. Chase Winovich has both of the sacks for New England.