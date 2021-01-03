Pete Carroll optimistic Jamal Adams will play next week

USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams left in the fourth quarter with a left shoulder injury. He did not return.

Adams already was playing through a right shoulder issue.

But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism about Adams’ availability for next week’s wild-card playoff game.

“The early stuff from the trainers is that he’ll play next week, but we’ll have to see how he how he does get through the week,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT.

Adams has set a record for defensive backs this year with 9.5 sacks.

The Seahawks have less optimism about the availability of defensive lineman Jarran Reed. Reed has an oblique strain, and Carroll said Reed is “pretty sore coming out.”

Reed has 6.5 sacks this season.

Running back Rashaad Penny cramped up but is fine.